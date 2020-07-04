Fireworks Supposed To Benefit Youth, Community Stolen, 10k Worth
Authorities are looking into who Stole an estimated 10,000 Dollars worth of fireworks that were supposed to benefit local youth groups and community organizations in North Portland.
The fireworks were stolen last night from a container at a Fred Meyer store on N Lombard Street.
Volunteers were exceptionally saddened as according to the club, July 4th is the busiest and most productive day for fire work sales.
According to a police press release the cases of fireworks have distinct labels, including “Peninsula Optimists Club” and the Fred Meyer name and address on them (PHOTO ABOVE).
“The Peninsula Optimist Club has been providing support for youth and community members for over 74 years in the North Portland Community,” said Operations Manager John Teuscher. “To learn of the theft this morning is deflating and sad because everyone works so hard to make this happen. These fundraisers benefit families and kids who do not have the means to play sports. The fund helps to pay for equipment and fees so youth can participate in community sports.”