      Weather Alert

Firefighters Risk Everything to Save Lives

Jul 28, 2021 @ 5:21am
?????????????????????????????????????????

Every week KXL highlights an “Everyday Hero”.   We ask you to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to help others, whether as part of their job, on a volunteer basis, or just because helping others is part of who they are.    This week we want to highlight ALL of the firefighters who are risking their lives to keep our homes and property safe.  They’re battling the massive Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon now, and are ready to be called up for other fires in the Northwest, and to be sent to other states to help battle fires.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate, send an email to [email protected], or leave a comment on our Facebook page!

 

Popular Posts
Crews Make Progress on Massive Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon
Former State Rep. Mike Nearman Pleads Guilty In Oregon Capitol Breach
Two People Shot & Killed Inside Salem Bar
Delta Variant Now Dominant In Washington State, Doctors Seeing Start Of 5th Wave Of Virus
Infrastructure Talks Face New Trouble As Pressure Mounts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On