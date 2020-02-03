Fire Firefighters Take Care Of Residents At Care Home
Columbia County, Ore. – We know firefighters and EMS workers save lives, but the way they saved lives in this case, is unusual. The folks at Columbia River Fire and Rescue helped save people in distress at an adult care facility over the weekend. Firefighters got a call about an unconscious person at the adult care home Saturday morning at about 9am. After they couldn’t revive that person, they went door to door, checking on the other people living in the home. They found those folks hadn’t been cared for, so one firefighter started cooking breakfast for them, others transferred them from beds, got them dressed, helped them with medical needs and found another caregiver for the residents. They posted it on Facebook: