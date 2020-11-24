Fire At Hillsboro Businesses Intentionally Set
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A building that houses several businesses at Northeast 2nd and Lincoln in Hillsboro was set on fire early Tuesday morning.
A worker called 911 around 1:30am to report flames coming from storage units next to the building. More 911 calls came in from the area when explosions began. Those were likely from metal restaurant beverage containers stored outside.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread. There were no injuries reported.