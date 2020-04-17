      Breaking News
FDA Approves Pill For Aggressive Breast Cancer

SEATTLE, Wa. – U.S. regulators have approved a new drug for an aggressive type of breast cancer that’s spread in the body, including into the brain, where it’s especially tough to treat.

Tukysa is a twice-daily pill developed by Seattle Genetics for people with a certain type of advanced cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved it Friday.

In company testing, 45% of patients getting Tukysa plus two standard cancer drugs survived at least two years.

That was nearly twice the percentage among those who got a placebo and the two standard medicines.

Tukysa has a list price of $18,500 per month without insurance.

