FDA Approves Pill For Aggressive Breast Cancer
SEATTLE, Wa. – U.S. regulators have approved a new drug for an aggressive type of breast cancer that’s spread in the body, including into the brain, where it’s especially tough to treat.
Tukysa is a twice-daily pill developed by Seattle Genetics for people with a certain type of advanced cancer.
The Food and Drug Administration approved it Friday.
In company testing, 45% of patients getting Tukysa plus two standard cancer drugs survived at least two years.
That was nearly twice the percentage among those who got a placebo and the two standard medicines.
Tukysa has a list price of $18,500 per month without insurance.