FBI Warns of New Online Scams
PORTLAND< Ore.– The FBI is paying extra attention to a newer scam involving fake websites originating in China. Everything about them looks real. You order the product pay for it and end up with a box of junk on your front porch.
There are a couple of things you can do as a preventive. Make sure to purchase with a Credit card rather than a debit card. Use Paypal. Make sure they have a good refund and replacement policy. Buy from well known big companies or small retailers you know. Check company ratings.
“Jackpot Scam” you find a high demand gift or luxury item , a toy ,or electronic online at a lower price. Once paid for the package may never show up or if it does show up it’s a box of junk. Your recourse contact the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center file a complaint there. Dispute the charges through your credit card company.