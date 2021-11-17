FBI, DOJ And Local Law Enforcement Meet To Discuss Threats At School Board Meetings

Portland, Ore. — A whistleblower leak of an FBI email on Tuesday shed more light on a controversial memo from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on October 4th.
The email from the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division is engaged in categorizing threat assessments relating to parents with a “threat tag.”
The leaked email says the FBI had 30 days to convene meetings with federal, state, local, Trible and territorial leaders in each federal judicial district within 30 days of the issuance of the memorandum. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon tells KXL, that meeting happened November 1st.
The following is a transcript of an email from Kevin Sonoff, the Public Affairs Officer for the office:
“In response to this memo, on November 1, 2021, Acting U.S. Attorney Asphaug convened a virtual meeting of Oregon law enforcement officials to discuss strategies for addressing threats made against school executives and staff. This meeting featured briefings from our office, the FBI Portland Field Office, and the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Our briefing and ODAA’s focused on relevant state and federal statutes governing threats and how to determine when a threat exceeds Constitutional protections and rises to the level of criminal behavior. The FBI’s briefing focused on tip reporting.
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon