Father and Son Killed In Sheridan House Fire
SHERIDAN, Ore. — A father and son did not make it out of their home on NE Yamhill Street in Sheridan that was destroyed by fire around 5:30 on Thursday morning.
73-year-old Jeannie Hoff was able to climb onto the roof of a patio where she was helped to safety by a passerby and Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputies.
First responders initiated heroic efforts to attempt to rescue the two men trapped inside, but their attempts were unsuccessful due to heavy fire and damage to the structure. The victims are identified as 71-year-old Randy Hoff and 31-year-old Adam Hoff.
Investigators have not ruled on the cause, but say it is accidental in nature.