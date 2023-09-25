Fatal Crash Near Beaverton

Beaverton, Ore. — The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday on SW 175th Avenue near SW Cooper Mountain Lane. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene following a 911 call made by a concerned homeowner who reported a car had veered off the road, rolled over, and came to rest in a small ravine on their property.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 2014 Ford Focus that had overturned but landed upright. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Wargnier from Beaverton, did not survive the crash.

Deputies do not believe Jesse Wargnier was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Three other individuals were also in the vehicle, aged 18, 19, and 20, and they sustained injuries in the crash. Fortunately, none of these injuries are considered life-threatening, and all injured parties were transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

The inter-agency Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team was called to the scene. Additionally, the Remotely Operated Vehicle Team deployed a drone to capture photographs and assist in the investigation. The road in the vicinity of the crash site was temporarily closed for approximately seven hours to allow deputies to collect essential evidence.

Preliminary findings suggest that the car involved in the crash had been en route from a party hosted at a residence in Sherwood. Authorities suspect that factors such as excessive speed, alcohol consumption, and the use of controlled substances may have played a role in the accident. Authorities are seeking assistance from the public and urge anyone with information about the party or the events leading up to the crash to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.