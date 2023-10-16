Family Trip To See Eclipse Ends With Deadly Crash

Redmond, Ore. –A devastating three-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Redmond, Oregon, resulted in the loss of an entire family from Troutdale on Thursday. The incident was reported in a news release by the Oregon State Police on Saturday. Family friends speaking to Our News Partner KGW revealed that the family had been en route to view the annular eclipse.

According to authorities, a northbound Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line, initiating a sequence of events. It first sideswiped a southbound commercial vehicle and its trailer before colliding head-on with a Toyota Rav4. The impact caused the Rav4 to catch fire and become fully engulfed, as reported by the police.

The Rav4 was operated by Gary Rutledge, 57, and carried three passengers: Michelle Jean Windsor Rutledge, 53, Kate Rutledge, 15, and Ryan Rutledge, 17. Tragically, all four were immediate family members and lost their lives in the accident. The driver of the Silverado sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, while the operator of the commercial vehicle emerged unscathed.

The Reynolds School District confirmed that Kate and Ryan were students at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, with Kate in her sophomore year and Ryan a junior. The district announced that school counselors and support staff will be available to assist students and families struggling with the loss. Reynolds High School will establish care rooms for students to meet with mental health professionals and process the tragic news.

The district expressed profound sadness for the Rutledge family’s loss, emphasizing their thoughts and prayers for the family and friends affected. Support services will also be available at Walt Morey Middle School and Sweetbriar Elementary on Monday, as the siblings attended those schools as well.

Steve Padilla, the district’s communications director, highlighted that the Rutledge siblings excelled academically and had deep-rooted connections within the district, making their loss particularly impactful on their peers and teachers.

Describing the Rutledge family, Cynthia Jacobsen, a neighbor, depicted them as an integral part of their close-knit community. She recalled the family hosting a neighborhood barbecue just a few months ago and described Ryan as a straight-A student and Kate as someone with many friends.

“It’s just so devastating, that they were just wonderful people, caring, kind, compassionate people, very family-driven. They were the kind of people that you just want to be friends with,” Cynthia Jacobsen expressed.

Mark Jacobsen, her husband, added, “We just saw them a couple of days ago, and now we’re never going to see them again.”

Highway 97 remained closed near the crash site for approximately four hours while state troopers conducted their investigation. The Oregon State Police is collaborating with the district attorney’s office to continue the inquiry, with assistance from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Fire Department, Redmond Police Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Oregon State Police are urging any witnesses to the crash to come forward by dialing *OSP and referencing case number SP23326671.