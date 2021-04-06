Family Sues Washington State School District
SEATTLE (AP) – A judge has ruled a school district in Washington state violated federal disabilities law and ordered the district to pay more than $160,000 to a family who accused educators of failing their now-teenage son. The Seattle Times reported Monday that Judge Matthew D. Wacker ruled that the Issaquah School District violated a law that making it illegal for schools to refuse to educate because of student disabilities. The parents are withholding their son’s identity. The family’s lawyer Diane Wiscarson said the district must now pay costs associated with the new private school the student is enrolled in. The district declined to comment on the ruling.