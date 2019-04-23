Family of Fallen Deputy Speaks Out For First Time

Cowlitz County, WA -For the first time we’re hearing from the family of fallen Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month. In front of his patrol car Monday, Deputy DeRosier’s sister Jenna was joined by their parents, his wife, and six-month-old daughter. They tell News partner KGW law enforcement was more than his job, it was his calling. They say if Deputy DeRosier knew this could be his last call and that he would’ve been killed by the suspect, DeRosier still would’ve went anyway. That’s just the kind of man he was.

If you’d like to donate to the DeRosier family, and a college fund for his daughter Lilly, a memorial fund has been set up at U-S Bank. A service will be held at the Chiles Center Wednesday afternoon at 1pm. Washington State Senators took some time on Monday to honor fallen Cowlitz County Deputy Justin Derosier. Senator John Braun reflected on Derosier’s service to the community. The senators unanimously passed a resolution honoring deputy Derosier following a moment of silence.

There are new details about the man who shot and killed Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRosier. Investigators say Brian Butts was armed with a loaded semi-automatic hand gun. Butts also had about 45 grams of suspected meth on him at the time of the deadly shooting.

Read more info on the memorial for Deputy DeRosier on Wednesday from Cowlitz Co. Sheriff’s Office