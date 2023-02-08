KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Family, Community Still Searching For Missing Crabber

February 8, 2023 3:14PM PST
Share
Family, Community Still Searching For Missing Crabber
Credit: MGN

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) – Officials say family and members of the community are still searching for a missing crabber days after two others were rescued from a boat that sank near southwest Washington’s Willapa Bay.

KOMO-TV reports the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the community was continuing the search for Bryson Fitch.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard responded to a report that the vessel Ethel May was sinking.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted two crew members from a life raft Sunday evening during rough weather.

A search for Fitch by the Coast Guard and other agencies was suspended Monday evening after 15 hours.

 

More about:
Crabber
missing

Popular Posts

1

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
2

Judges Hear Appeal From Victim's Family In Adnan Syed Case
3

Average Long-Term Mortgage Rate Falls A Fourth Straight Week
4

AP Source: FBI Searched President Biden's Former Office In November
5

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior