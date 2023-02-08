Family, Community Still Searching For Missing Crabber

Credit: MGN

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) – Officials say family and members of the community are still searching for a missing crabber days after two others were rescued from a boat that sank near southwest Washington’s Willapa Bay.

KOMO-TV reports the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the community was continuing the search for Bryson Fitch.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard responded to a report that the vessel Ethel May was sinking.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted two crew members from a life raft Sunday evening during rough weather.

A search for Fitch by the Coast Guard and other agencies was suspended Monday evening after 15 hours.