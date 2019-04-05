Ex-City Manager of Talent Charged With Illegal Recordings

TALENT, Ore. (AP) – The former city manager in Talent, Oregon, is facing charges that he secretly recorded nearly a dozen face-to-face conversations.

The Mail Tribune reports 62-year-old Thomas Corrigan was charged with misdemeanor counts of obtaining contents of communications.

An indictment filed in Jackson County Circuit Court by the Oregon Justice Department says Corrigan used a device to record conversations without notifying participants between April 19 and Nov. 1, 2017.

Corrigan worked as Talent city manager from 2012 to 2018, and is now city manager in Shady Cove.

Allegations of secret recordings were listed as a reason Corrigan was fired in January 2018.

Corrigan’s lawyer Peter Carini said he hasn’t received details about the case yet, but said recording devices, namely surveillance cameras, are extremely common in government buildings.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/