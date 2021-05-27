      Weather Alert

Eugene Man Sentenced To Prison After Trying To Kill Police Officer

May 27, 2021 @ 11:24am

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a Eugene man found guilty of attempting to kill a police officer to nine years in prison.

KEZI-TV reports 56-year-old Jordan Wilson was sentenced Wednesday. Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles Zennache also ordered Wilson to forfeit the gun involved in the shooting.

On Friday, a jury found Wilson guilty of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

In July 2020, officers responded to reports of a man menacing another man with a gun at a Eugene residence.

Police say Wilson then ran to his home and started to shoot at arriving officers who fired back.

No one was hurt and Wilson was eventually arrested.

