Eugene Man Sentenced To Prison After Trying To Kill Police Officer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a Eugene man found guilty of attempting to kill a police officer to nine years in prison.
KEZI-TV reports 56-year-old Jordan Wilson was sentenced Wednesday. Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles Zennache also ordered Wilson to forfeit the gun involved in the shooting.
On Friday, a jury found Wilson guilty of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
In July 2020, officers responded to reports of a man menacing another man with a gun at a Eugene residence.
Police say Wilson then ran to his home and started to shoot at arriving officers who fired back.
No one was hurt and Wilson was eventually arrested.