Eight Killed In Georgia Spa Shootings

Mar 17, 2021 @ 4:31am
ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been captured hours after eight people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.

Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody in Crisp County on Tuesday night.

Crisp County is about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

Four people were killed at a massage parlor in Acworth.

Shortly after, three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street.

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

