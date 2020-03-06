Ehhhh, A.I. Is Getting A Little Creepy
By Cooper Banks
Ok, mind blown. And the future of artificial intelligence is a little scary too. It will be a big thing.
I’m just recently seeing it, but Robert Downy Jr. hosts this series called “The Age Of A.I.”. In it, Downy Jr. and the crew visit a variety of places where scientists and innovators are pushing artificial intelligence to new heights (or depths, depending on the viewer).
The series started back in December and this past Thursday night, I caught the first episode.
All I can say is — holy crap;