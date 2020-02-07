“Eat Your Heart Out”: Heart Healthy Dining In Portland
By Cooper Banks
“Eat Your Heart Out”, it’s fine! It is quite a partnership between OHSU and Portland area restaurants. And there are prizes too!!
Dietitian Tracy Severson, R.D.,L.D. – who counsels cardiac patients on heart-healthy eating through the OHSU Center for Preventive Cardiology has partnered with area restaurants to encourage Portland to simultaneously celebrate good nutrition and Portland’s fabulous food scene.
She says all participating restaurants are offering dishes that meet the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Recipe Certification Program Nutrition Requirements.
“Unfortunately, it’s really hard to go out (to eat) and follow a heart-healthy diet. So, by doing this (participants) are able to go to these really really amazing restaurants and know that they’re not going to have something that’s too high in sodium and will be a good meal for them,” Severson says.
Featured dishes include:
Vegetable noodles with almond butter pad Thai sauce (at Prasad)
Gluten-free Pomodoro pizza (at Deno’s Pizzeria)
Savory Filipino vegetable crepe (at Magna)
Mediterranean chicken with hummus, salsa, tabbouleh and tahini (at Tucci Restaurant)
A full list of participating dishes is online.
Raffle prizes include:
A Staycation package from Provenance Hotels, which includes one-night stay at Hotel Lucia, complimentary valet parking and a $100 gift card for dining at Imperial.
One-month membership to OHSU’s March Wellness & Fitness Center
Photos can also be shared on social media with #EatYourHeartOutOHSU.
You can find a full list of participating restaurants and more details here.