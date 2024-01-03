Early Morning Fire Damages Popular SE Portland Food Cart Pod

Portland, Ore. — Portland Fire responded to a reported commercial fire at the Portland Mercado around 5:37 AM following multiple reports of explosions and fire in the vicinity of SE 72nd Ave. and SE Foster. Upon arrival, fire personnel observed flames in one of the independent stalls within the building, prompting an offensive fire attack. The 6900 square foot open-air structure was filled with smoke, with dark black smoke emerging from all sides, raising concerns about the fire’s scale.

Due to the severity, a second alarm assignment was requested 15 minutes into the incident, with fire still present in the ceiling. However, the fire was brought under control, and second alarm companies not on scene were turned away, indicating minimal concern for further extension. No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The Portland Mercado property consists of an external multi-cart food pod and an associated building with independent businesses occupying stalls along the perimeter. The initial fire was confined to a single accessible stall near Foster Street. Early suppression efforts were effective, with an offensive fire attack supported by a backup handheld hose line. The primary search revealed no individuals inside the building.

Crews established a water supply from a nearby hydrant, necessitating the closure of Foster Road for safety. Ventilation efforts were underway to assess the fire’s spread within the building, and improved smoke conditions indicated successful extinguishment. The secondary search confirmed no occupants inside.

Roof ventilation revealed active fire in concealed void spaces, leading to the request for a second alarm assignment. Crews, including recent graduates from the Portland Fire Training Academy, conducted methodical roof cutting to expose and extinguish hidden fires. Complete extinguishment was achieved approximately 30 minutes into the incident.

The Portland Fire & Rescue Investigation Team is on-site to determine the fire’s cause. The incident occurred during the AM shift change, with new crews taking over as the emergency response concluded. No injuries were reported during the incident.