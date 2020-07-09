Driver Takes Off After Hitting & Killing Man Lying In The Road
BROOKS, Ore. — A man lying in the road on Brooklake Road NE between Interstate 5 and Highway 99E was run over by a car that was driven by a suspect who took off from the scene late Tuesday night.
The victim is said to be a man in his 30’s. Authorities have not said why he was in road.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an unconscious person lying in the road just after 10:30pm. An anonymous caller said they witnessed a white 2000’s Chevrolet Camaro leave the scene.
Investigators are asking anyone with information including the anonymous caller to contact investigators at (503) 588-5032.