Driver Takes Off After Hitting & Killing Man Lying In The Road

Jul 8, 2020 @ 5:01pm

BROOKS, Ore. — A man lying in the road on Brooklake Road NE between Interstate 5 and Highway 99E was run over by a car that was driven by a suspect who took off from the scene late Tuesday night.

The victim is said to be a man in his 30’s.  Authorities have not said why he was in road.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an unconscious person lying in the road just after 10:30pm.  An anonymous caller said they witnessed a white 2000’s Chevrolet Camaro leave the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information including the anonymous caller to contact investigators at (503) 588-5032.

