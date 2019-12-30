Driver Nearly Runs Over Oregon State Trooper
BANKS, Ore. — A woman got away after nearly running over an Oregon State Police Trooper in Banks on Sunday morning.
A driver called dispatch around 11:00am saying the woman was slumped over behind the wheel on NW Main Street. The trooper was trying to get her out of the car when she put it in reverse, knocking him to the ground as she drove off. The trooper was not injured.
25-year-old Aubri Jenkins of Timber hit the front bumper of the patrol car and a parked truck before speeding off at 80 mph onto Highway 47 and Highway 26 before the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
Jenkins’ vehicle was later found, but she was nowhere around. She’s also wanted for a felony warrant for violating her probation.