Driver Killed In SE Portland Crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was killed after rear-ending a vehicle, taking off and crashing in Southeast Portland on Sunday night.
Police say the driver hit the vehicle in front of them at Southeast 92nd and Flavel Street just before 9:00pm and sped off onto Mount Scott Boulevard.
As the vehicle approached Knapp Street, it smashed into a guard rail. The impact of the crash caused the driver to be ejected through the window. They have not yet been identified.
There have been 19 fatal wrecks in Portland this year.