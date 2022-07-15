Driver Crashes Car Through Battle Ground Restaurant

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Three people were injured and a restaurant suffered extensive damage when a driver crashed their car through the building in downtown Battle Ground shortly after 7:00pm on Wednesday night.
Two customers at the Margarita Factory at Main Street and Parkway Avenue were injured along with the driver.
Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 3 provided first aid and extricated one person while shoring up the structure to prevent it from collapsing.
Authorities say there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor. It is believed that the driver had a medical emergency.
A main support post was significantly damaged. A building inspector from the city evaluated the structure to determine if it safe to reopen. The supports have been temporarily reinforced and the restaurant has been cleared to partially reopen. The support post will need to be replaced before the restaurant can return to full capacity.