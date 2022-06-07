Sheriff’s Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Six weeks after investigators say a teenage driver ran a red light and hit the patrol car of Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Trotter, the deputy was released from the hospital on Tuesday where spent 41 days. He was moved to a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery.
Investigators say 18-year-old Xavier Rodriguez allegedly ran a red light and hit the marked patrol car at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard just before 12:30am on the morning of April 27th. The crash took the lives of Matthew Amaya and Juan “Pablo” Pacheco Aguilera, both juniors at Southridge H.S., critically injured four others including Rodriguez, two other passengers and Deputy Trotter.
Rodriguez, who is also a Southridge student, was hospitalized for one month. He was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on two counts of Manslaughter in the First Degree, two counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, three counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving and DUII.
“Our family and close friends who have been deeply involved are so grateful Mike has healed enough to leave the hospital and begin more focused rehabilitation,” Deputy Trotter’s wife Heather said.
“Mike and I want to thank the entire, phenomenally amazing medical team at Emanuel Hospital and all the first responders who helped save Mike’s life. Thank you as well to all people who contributed to the GoFundMe account. The generosity was overwhelming and we are so appreciative. Mike still has a long road to recovery but this is a huge step forward.”
The sheriff’s office held a press conference on the afternoon of the crash:
The Beaverton School District released the following statement from Superintendent Don Grotting:
“It is with deep sadness that I share with you some devastating news impacting the Beaverton School District today, and in particular the Southridge High School community. Early this morning, there was a serious accident involving two cars. One was driven by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy and the other by a Southridge student. Four other Southridge students were in the student’s vehicle. The deputy, driver and two student passengers have been hospitalized. Two other Southridge student passengers died. We are devastated to learn of these deaths. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and our thoughts are with those who are currently hospitalized. We also want to extend our condolences and support to the Southridge community. We have extra counselors at school today to support all those in need. Please keep all these families in your thoughts.”
We’re here for you, @southridgehigh ❤️#BSDtogether pic.twitter.com/jYuQBV95SD
— Beaverton Schools (@BeavertonSD) April 27, 2022
We’re here for you, @southridgehigh ❤️#BSDtogether pic.twitter.com/jYuQBV95SD
— Beaverton Schools (@BeavertonSD) April 27, 2022
The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team had the area closed for about six hours.