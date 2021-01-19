Drive-By Shooting at NE Portland Gas Station
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was reportedly shot at while pumping gas at Northeast 102nd and Glisan early Tuesday morning.
Witnesses reported the shooting happened around 3:00am.
Police say the victim drove off and the gunmen chased them and fired more shots. The victim has not come forward.
No arrests have been made. Investigators have not said what led to the gunfire.
This was the 56th case of shots fired in the city this month compared to 50 the entire month last year.