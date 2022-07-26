Dozens Arrested, Guns, Drugs Seized In East Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have taken a bite out of the crime problem in East Portland and Gresham, arresting more than 40 people and taking guns and drugs off the streets over the past week.
Portland Police looking for stolen vehicles on Southeast Powell east of 82nd pulled over 26 vehicles, made 29 arrests, seized a gun and recovered a dozen vehicles last week. More than 30 other vehicles did not have insurance or were being driven by someone without a license. Officers acted on more than 30 warrants.
In an arrest this weekend, several guns were found and a driver was arrested when officers pulled over a car near Southeast 112th and Division. In addition to the firearms and ammo, a homemade suppressor was seized along with a loot of cash and unnamed stash of drugs.
East Precinct Afternoon shift officers located and stopped a stolen vehicle in the area of SE 112 /SE Division. The driver was arrested and multiple guns, drugs and a homemade suppressor were seized as evidence. pic.twitter.com/tHFPVHb8xy
— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) July 25, 2022
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reports 58 traffic stops for impaired driving, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon and various warrants early Monday morning.
“The violence we are experiencing in our communities is jeopardizing personal safety, devastating families, and impacting the livability of Multnomah County,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “Proactive missions, such as these, interrupt violence and deter criminal activity, and they have made a positive impact in the communities we serve.”
Deputies also used Narcan to save someone’s life from an overdose.
As part of their ongoing efforts to reduce gun and traffic violence, recent missions by MCSO and Gresham Police have resulted in 231 traffic stops, 56 arrests, 9 recovered stolen vehicles and one recovered firearm.