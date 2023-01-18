DNA Helps Solve 24 Year Old Cold Case

(Vancouver, WA) — The Clark County Medical Examiner has identified a man whose body was found in the Columbia River 24 years ago. A DNA sample was sent to Bode Technology, a forensic genealogy company that specializes in extracting DNA from challenging human remain samples. They narrowed the search to a family in California and additional DNA testing confirmed the identity as Michael Johnson, who was 53-years-old when he died. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, but the manner of death remains undetermined. Anyone with information about Johnson should contact Vancouver Police.