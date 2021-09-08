Detectives Need Witness Help In Fatal Road Rage Case

BEAVERTON, Ore.—Detectives want to hear from any community members who may have witnessed the driving of two vehicles before the fatal shooting on Friday, September 3, 2021. The two vehicles involved are a red 2013 Toyota Corolla and a royal blue 2016 Ford F150 with royal blue rims . Detectives believed the road rage incident started just after 6:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 205 and continued onto northbound Hwy 217. The two vehicles then exited onto SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, drove east, and came to a stop on SW 103rd Avenue, just north of SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, where the shooting occurred. If a community member witnessed erratic driving by either of the vehicles or other concerning behavior by either driver, detectives ask that they call (503) 846-2700 to speak with an investigator.
The initial investigation revealed that two adult men were involved in a road rage incident that spilled over to the side of the road. Both men got out of their vehicles armed with handguns. Multiple shots were fired and one man died at the scene. He has been identified as Mark E. Stadamire, 51, of Salem. The other man remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. No deputies or officers fired their weapons during this incident. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Members of the Violent Crimes Unit, Washington County Major Crimes Team, the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Remotely Operated Vehicle Team all responded to the scene to aid in the investigation. Members of the are called upon to investigate serious violent crimes such as homicides, suspicious deaths, adult sexual assaults, kidnappings, robberies, extortion, serious assaults, elder abuse, and missing persons