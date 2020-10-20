      Breaking News
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sued After Officer Involved Shooting

Oct 20, 2020 @ 10:51am

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is being sued by a man deputies shot in October 2018 at the Fun Farm north of Bend.

The Bulletin reports a lawsuit filed by Brandon Berrett this month in Deschutes County Circuit Court alleges Deputy Christopher Jones and fellow deputies were poorly trained and used excessive force after the shooting.

District Attorney John Hummel has already determined Berrett drove at Jones, which justified Jones firing two shots at Berrett, striking him once. Berrett is seeking $727,000.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said the sheriff’s office “believes the plaintiff’s claims are without merit and intends to defend this matter vigorously.”

