Delivery Robot Rules Become Law in Washington State

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Two delivery robots pass on the pavement as they make home deliveries of groceries from the Co-op food store on November 23, 2018 in Milton Keynes, England. Created by two of the co-founders of Skype in 2014, Starship has developed the self-driving pods to carry out a number of logistical tasks, with the ability to travel up to three miles, avoiding obstacles while negotiating roads and people as they move. The company claims that the robots have travelled over 100,000 miles in tests at sites across the world. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Only on sidewalks and crosswalks, only with human oversight, and always with functioning brakes – those are some of the new rules for personal delivery robots in Washington state.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill imposing those rules and others Tuesday, setting out a framework for a new technology that is growing in popularity, after lawmakers wrestled with whether they should be treated as automobiles, pedestrians, or something else entirely.

Companies including Amazon have rolled out robot delivery programs. The online retail giant began testing cooler-sized six-wheeled robots in Snohomish County, Wash., just north of Seattle, before lawmakers had passed the state’s rules.

The bill also requires identification numbers, liability insurance, accident reporting, and lights for night operation. One company, which worked with the bill’s Washington sponsor, said that their devices are typically overseen by humans who monitor several at a time.