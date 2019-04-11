Deadly Hit and Run in North Portland
By Dave King
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 2:28 AM

Portland, OR.— A pedestrian was struck by a car in the area of North Fessenden Street and North Polk Avenue around 10:30 Wednesday night. An off-duty Portland Police Officer reported the crash and tried to help the female pedestrian, but she died at the scene. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red sedan. It was last seen traveling Eastbound on North Fessenden Avenue after the crash. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.

 

 

 

Photo courtesy of KGW

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Three Deadly Crashes In Less Than 12 Hours Flood Watch For Portland Metro Area – Minor Flooding Possible 15 Years for Sexually Exploiting Seven Teens Oregon ‘Scientist of the Year’ Facing Child Porn Charges Group Sues to Stop Mount St. Helens’ Drilling Corvallis Golf Course Under Water During Masters Week
Comments