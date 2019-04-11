Deadly Hit and Run in North Portland

Portland, OR.— A pedestrian was struck by a car in the area of North Fessenden Street and North Polk Avenue around 10:30 Wednesday night. An off-duty Portland Police Officer reported the crash and tried to help the female pedestrian, but she died at the scene. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a red sedan. It was last seen traveling Eastbound on North Fessenden Avenue after the crash. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.

Photo courtesy of KGW