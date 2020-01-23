Criminal Alien of the Week Report January 23rd, 2020 by David Cross

It has been an interesting third full week in the month of January when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at for your Pacific Northwest radio listeners a criminal illegal alien felon child molester who was prosecuted for illegal entry into the United States in the state of Washington.
According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Washington (USAOEDW) Friday, December 13, 2019 news release titled “Foreign National Sentenced to Over 13 Months in Federal Prison for Illegally Re-Entering the United States Following Previous Deportations,” Mexican national William Moreno-Moreno, age 24, plead guilty on September 12, 2019, to being an alien illegally in the United States after previously being deported.
Some back ground information from the USAOEDW news release:
William Moreno-Moreno had three prior removals from the United States.
After illegally entering the U.S. a fourth time, William Moreno-Moreno was convicted in Grant County, Washington of third-degree rape of a child and possession of methamphetamine.
At the completion of his Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) prison sentence, William Moreno-Moreno was taken into federal custody.
On January 13, 2020 William Moreno-Moreno (ID: 1528861; DOB: Dec 25, 1994) was incarcerated at the Benton County Jail in Kennewick, Washington.
Seeking additional information on the immigration status William Moreno-Moreno, I contacted via e-mail on Monday, January 13, 2020 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer Tanta J. Roman with the following questions:
What federal law enforcement agency took William Moreno-Moreno into custody after he completed his DOC prison sentence?
How many times has ICE actually removed William Moreno-Moreno from the United States?
What were the dates and places William Moreno-Morenowas removed from the country?
Has William Moreno-Moreno ever previously served time in a federal prison for an immigration crime or violation?
On Friday, January 17th, ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following response to my preceding questions on William Moreno-Moreno:
“Sexual predator, William Moreno-Moreno, is a citizen of Mexico and a repeat immigration violator who is in the United States illegally.
In 2014, Moreno-Moreno was removed from the United States by the U.S. Border Patrol on three separate occasions at various ports in California.
On Jan. 28, 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) encountered Moreno-Moreno at the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) while he was serving a sentence for a July 20, 2018, arrest and subsequent conviction in the Grant County Superior Court, for felony rape of a child. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Washington DOC the same day.
On May 13, 2019, he was turned over to ICE and spent nine days in immigration custody before being transferred to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) for federal prosecution for felony illegal re-entry after deportation.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Moreno-Moreno was convicted of illegal re-entry after deportation and sentenced to 13 months plus one day in prison. ICE lodged a detainer with the USMS and Moreno-Moreno is expected to be turned over to ICE following the completion of his federal sentence.” – Tanya J. Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Washington news release disclosing the prosecution and conviction of Mexican national criminal illegal alien felony child molester William Moreno-Moreno for illegal entry into the United States is a rare example of any U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho openly holding an individual accountable for a violation of U.S. immigration law.
