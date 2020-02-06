Criminal Alien of the Week Report 02-06-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting first full week in the month of February when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at for your Pacific Northwest radio listeners a previously deported criminal illegal alien who was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who at one time faced a sex crime charge in the state of Idaho.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs Thursday, January 30, 2020 news release titled “Border Patrol Agents Arrest Alleged Child Sex Offender,” location New Mexico, Santa Teresa Border Patrol Agents on January 30th apprehend previously deported Mexican national Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra, age 38, for illegal entry into the United States.
Border Patrol Agents doing the processing of Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra (Case Number: CR141910792; DOB: Mar 08, 1982), during records checks, discovered Rivera-Ibarrahad an outstanding sex crime warrant for Fondling a Child in Napa Idaho, a community located in Canyon County, Idaho.
According to the CBP news release, Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra is currently being held for extradition.
Seeking additional information on the immigration status Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra, I contacted via e-mail on Monday, February 3, 2020 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Western Region Communications Director Paige D. Hughes with the following questions:
How many times has ICE actually removed Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra from the United States?
When Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra was previously removed by ICE from the U.S., what were the dates and places Rivera-Ibarra was removed from the country?
Has Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra ever previously served time in a federal prison for an immigration crime or violation?
On Thursday, February 6th, ICE Public Affairs Officer Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe sent via e-mail the following response to my preceding questions on Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra:
“Ivan Rivera-Ibarra, a previously removed illegal criminal alien from Mexico, was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Jan. 30, 2020, near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Rivera-Ibarra was previously encountered by USBP Oct. 31, 2019, near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. At that time, USBP issued him an order of expedited removal, and his case was presented for federal criminal prosecution of illegal entry. He was convicted of illegal entry Nov. 7, 2019.
While serving time in federal prison for the illegal entry conviction, he was served an outstanding criminal warrant for sexual abuse and sexual battery of minors. He was extradited and transferred to the custody of Canyon County Sheriff’s Office to face those charges Nov. 28, 2019, and ICE lodged a detainer with the sheriff’s office. Those charges were later dismissed, and he entered ICE custody pursuant to a detainer. ICE removed him to Mexico Dec. 17, 2019.” – Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Adding up the number of since days since ICE most recently removed Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarra to Mexico and when he was apprehend by CBP for allegedly illegally reentering the United States form Mexico — 44 days.
Mexican national criminal illegal alien Ivan Isaias Rivera-Ibarrais another example of the thousands of previously deported aliens that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehend annually who illegally reenter the U.S.
US Customs and
Border Protection
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Alleged Child Sex Offender
Release Date: January 30, 2020
SANTA TERESA, N.M. – Vigilance was on full display by U.S. Border Patrol agents working near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, that led to the arrest of an alleged sex offender.
Once at the station, agents were able to positively identify one of the subjects arrested as 38-year-old Ivan Isaias Rivera Ibarra, a Mexican National who had previously been removed for illegal entry into the United States. The subject was found to have an active warrant out of Idaho for an alleged charge of Sex Offense of Fondling a Child. Agents contacted the Nampa Idaho Police Department to verify the warrant and subject is currently being held pending extradition.
Once at the station, agents were able to positively identify one of the subjects arrested as 38-year-old Ivan Isaias Rivera Ibarra, a Mexican National who had previously been removed for illegal entry into the United States. The subject was found to have an active warrant out of Idaho for an alleged charge of Sex Offense of Fondling a Child. Agents contacted the Nampa Idaho Police Department to verify the warrant and subject is currently being held pending extradition.
It is important to note that an arrest or criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered evidence of guilt. Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
It is important to note that an arrest or criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered evidence of guilt. Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter at @USBPChiefEPT and @CBPWestTexas.
Ivan Isaias Rivera Ibarra
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation’s borders at and between official ports of entry. CBP is charged with securing the borders of the United States while enforcing hundreds of laws and facilitating lawful trade and travel.
Last modified: January 30, 2020
VINE Victim Information and Notification Everyday
IVAN ISAIAS RIVERA IBARRA
Court Record
Age 37
RECORD DETAILS
Date of Birth Mar 08, 1982
Case Number CR141910792
Case Status Pending
Disposition Inactive
Disposition Date Dec 10, 2019
COURT EVENTS
Event Date and Time Dec 10, 2019 08:30 AM MST
Event Status Scheduled
Event Type Preliminary Hearing
Event Location
Canyon County Courthouse
1115 Albany Street
Caldwell, ID 83605
Listen below for more:
