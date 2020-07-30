Crime Increasing In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – During the two-month span of protests in Portland, Oregon, following the killing of George Floyd, authorities say the city has seen a spike in shootings, vandalism, arson and murder from previous years.
Between the beginning of June and the end July this year, there were 125 reported shootings, the Portland Police Bureau said Thursday.
During that same time frame in 2019, there was a total of 59 shootings.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says the spike in violence is “very concerning.”