Crash Kills Motorcyclist In Boring
BORING, Ore. — A man riding his motorcycle was hit by a truck and killed on Sunday night.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the victim attempted to veer around the vehicle that was pulling into traffic on Southeast 362nd Avenue just south of Bluff Road around 6:00pm.
40-year-old Robert Burke Junior was riding with another motorcyclist and reports are they were traveling at a high rate of speed.
The truck was attempting to turn out of a mobile home park. The driver stopped abruptly and Burke collided with the front of the vehicle. A passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital.