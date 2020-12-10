Crab Fishing Closed On Washington Coast
SEATTLE (AP) – A large portion of Washington’s coast is closed to Dungeness crab fishing due to elevated marine toxin levels, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The agency says all recreational Dungeness crab fisheries from the Queets River to the Columbia River are closed.
This includes Grays Harbor and the Westport Boat Basin.
Commercial Dungeness crab fisheries along the coast, in Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and the Columbia River are also closed until further notice.
Officials announced the closures after testing showed high domoic acid levels in Dungeness crab.
Domoic acid is a natural toxic produced by algae.
It can be harmful if consumed in large quantities.