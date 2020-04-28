COVID-19 Seems To Be Humbling Many Of Us
By Cooper Banks
“You ain’t special, kid. You’ll struggle just like the rest of the team.”
It’s the concept my old football coaches made very clear to me growing up. It was a rather harsh brand of humility, I must say. And it seems damn near everyone is faced with it during this pandemic.
I’m sure plenty of you know what I mean.
You see, I grew up accepting the fact I’m not really worth that much fuss, trouble, or expense – at least not in the middle of a crisis. My existence might actually be worth less than others (who knew!?)
As a matter of fact, I’m quite certain that’s the case. I couldn’t point and tell you right here and now, but…if you asked me, I’d eventually be able to tell you.
As we see various different impacts across the spectrum of this pandemic, all the people asked to sacrifice, I see plenty of people asking the question, “but, what about me?”
It’s a fascinating quandary.
Before COVID-19 started ravaging the world, it was pretty easy for everyone to feel like their lives were “special” and highly deserving of both praise and the highest regard.
I think this pandemic is forcing a lot of us to rethink that. It’s sad. But it might also be good for people.
I know this particularly harsh brand of humility helped get me through the struggles of off-season football. I’ll try to stay humble through this thing too.