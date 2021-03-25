COVID-19 Outbreak Reported In King County Jail
SEATTLE (AP) – A significant COVID-19 outbreak is happening inside the King County Jail, with 19 cases detected on Monday alone.
The Seattle Times reports the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention say the outbreak accounts for most of the 46 total cases among the in-custody population at the Seattle facility and inside the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent as of Wednesday.
Additionally, jail spokesperson Noah Hagland said Wednesday that seven department employees at the Seattle jail have tested positive since March 9. Jail Health Services plans to administer COVID-19 tests to all others in custody at the Seattle jail this week.