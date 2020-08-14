COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Vancouver Care Facility
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A long-term care facility in southwest Washington has recorded 40 COVID-19 cases.
The Columbian reports the outbreak at Avamere Rehabilitation of Cascade Park in east Vancouver is Clark County’s largest at a long-term care facility since the county’s first COVID-19 case was discovered in March.
Clark County Public Health confirmed the outbreak Thursday afternoon.
A COVID-19 dashboard on Avamere’s website said 18 residents and 22 staff at the skilled-nursing facility had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday afternoon.
So far, no deaths have been linked to the outbreak.
Avamere did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.