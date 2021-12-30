COVID-19: Oregon Reports 2,948 New Cases & 15 Deaths

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths.
Multnomah (641) and Washington (418) counties report the most cases with more than 1,000 combined. Deschutes (286), Clackamas (269), and Lane (244) all reported more than 200 cases each. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 421,263.
The deaths were people between 48 and 97-years-old. Half of them had confirmed underlying conditions. The state’s death toll from the virus has hit 5,655.
21 more people were hospitalized as of this afternoon than yesterday. The total number of available beds is now below 10%.
Over 36% of the state’s COVID cases from December 19th to 25th were breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated. There have been more than 53,000 breakthrough cases in Oregon.