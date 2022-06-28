      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spiking In Oregon

Jun 28, 2022 @ 3:08pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 hospitalizations are spiking once again in Oregon.

As of Tuesday, 399 Oregonians are in the hospital with the virus.

That’s more than 30 more than Monday.

62 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 2,000 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is over 16 percent.

