COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spiking In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 hospitalizations are spiking once again in Oregon.
As of Tuesday, 399 Oregonians are in the hospital with the virus.
That’s more than 30 more than Monday.
62 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 2,000 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is over 16 percent.
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 28, 2022
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/qhrAeaZ9E2 pic.twitter.com/2HNdz39Aoj
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 28, 2022
