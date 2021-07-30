COVID-19 Continues To Surge In Oregon; Outbreak Linked To Music Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 continues to surge in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 1,076 new cases and 3 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (21), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (13), Columbia (6), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (12), Deschutes (40), Douglas (57), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (188), Jefferson (6), Josephine (33), Klamath (3), Lane (81), Lincoln (9), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (46), Morrow (7), Multnomah (134), Polk (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (82), Union (22), Wallowa (10), Wasco (15), Washington (76), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,856th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 21 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,857th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,858th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in our daily update of COVID-19 related deaths. However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness.
298 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus. That’s 13 more than yesterday.
97 patents are in the ICU. That’s 13 more than Thursday.
As of today, 2,486,197 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,308,566 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
OUTBREAK LINKED TO MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Oregon Health Authority is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
As of today, there have been 58 cases linked to the event on July 10th from residents of Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties, and Washington state.
This outbreak is the first one of its size and scope to be traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June.
