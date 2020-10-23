      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100,000 In Washington State

Oct 23, 2020 @ 10:44am

SEATTLE (AP) – State data shows the number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington has surpassed 100,000.

The Department of Health reported 651 new cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday.

The latest numbers increased the confirmed cases to 100,525 and the total number of people who have died to 2,289.

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted about the cases topping 100,000, saying, “Every choice you make right now matters.”

He said cases are on the rise again in Washington and urged people to commit to having fewer, shorter, safer interactions.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington state
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro