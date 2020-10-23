COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100,000 In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – State data shows the number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington has surpassed 100,000.
The Department of Health reported 651 new cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday.
The latest numbers increased the confirmed cases to 100,525 and the total number of people who have died to 2,289.
Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted about the cases topping 100,000, saying, “Every choice you make right now matters.”
He said cases are on the rise again in Washington and urged people to commit to having fewer, shorter, safer interactions.