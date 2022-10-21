Court Temporarily Blocks President’s Student Loan Forgiveness

President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is set to announce $10,000 federal student loan cancellation on Aug. 24, for many, extend repayment pause for others. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

UPDATE as of 9:15pm – (Washington, DC) — The White House is promising to fight GOP challenges to student debt relief. On Friday, a federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s student debt relief program. Now, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has released a statement saying the administration will continue to oppose Republican officials who are trying to block the plan from taking effect. The administration cannot distribute relief until the court makes a final ruling, but says they will continue to review submitted applications.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student loan debt.

The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening.

Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt.

A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

President Joe Biden says nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available – more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program. Biden was speaking Friday at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants.