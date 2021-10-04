Couple Found Dead After Boat Washes Ashore On Oregon Coast

NEDONNA BEACH, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two bodies were found in the water after a sailboat washed up south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast.
KGW reports calls came in about a sailboat tossing around in the surf at Nedonna Beach around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.
The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to the scene and found two bodies in the water.
The Coast Guard says one of the bodies was found near a dinghy and the other was found under the boat.
The Coast Guard identified one of the bodies as that of a woman.
The name of the sailboat was Bagheera.