Couple Found Dead After Boat Washes Ashore On Oregon Coast

Oct 4, 2021 @ 4:57pm

NEDONNA BEACH, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two bodies were found in the water after a sailboat washed up south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast.

KGW reports calls came in about a sailboat tossing around in the surf at Nedonna Beach around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to the scene and found two bodies in the water.

The Coast Guard says one of the bodies was found near a dinghy and the other was found under the boat.

The Coast Guard identified one of the bodies as that of a woman.

The name of the sailboat was Bagheera.

