Cop Who Used Badge For Sex, Rejected By State Bar In Bid To Become Lawyer

Feb 19, 2020 @ 11:56am
Justice Scales and books and wooden gavel

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon State Bar has rejected the application of a former Springfield police officer to become a lawyer after its investigators found that he had used his police position to exploit vulnerable women for sex and lied about it.

The Board of Bar Examiners determined that Neil Halttunen had not shown that he “is currently of good character” and denied him admission to the bar.

A hearings panel later upheld the board’s decision.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old Halttunen of Salem has appealed the decision to the Oregon Supreme Court, which will hear arguments on the case in May.

