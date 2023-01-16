Congresswoman Bonamici Recovering After Being Hit By Car

Bonamici

(Portland, OR) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover at home after being hit by a car in Northwest Portland. It happened Friday night. Police say Bonamici and her husband were using a crosswalk when a slow-moving vehicle struck them. Bonamici was hospitalized for a concussion and a cut to her head. Her husband suffered minor injuries. Bonamici released a statement yesterday thanking everyone for their well wishes and thanking first responders and health care workers for providing her care.