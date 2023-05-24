Comcast Business Looking For RISE Recipients To Award Free Marketing Package

PORTLAND, Ore. — Comcast Business is back with another program to benefit several business communities around the country including Portland. During the month of June, 2023 small businesses can apply to become a Comcast RISE award winner. Dave Mandapat with Comcast Business says there are criteria the winning businesses must meet, but they are pretty simple. He says a third party will select the winners and then Comcast will connect with them and bring in a team of professionals to get to work.

Manaport says they plan on spending $30,000 to $40,000 on each of the 100 Comcast RISE award winners. They will work with them intimately, coming up with a marketing game plan designed to achieve their goals of success. The business will keep all the hardware involved and also get a :30 professional and fully produced television spot plus free, premium air time.

You can hear Dave’s entire conversation with KXL’s Brett Reckamp below.