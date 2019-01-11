Columbia Sportswear’s Ad for the Gov’t Shutdown

Portland’s Columbia Sportswear published this ad, hoping to wield influence in the government shutdown.

I interviewed Columbia’s CEO, Tim Boyle. He says they’re a lone voice in the wilderness, but had to take a stand. He says his company relies on outdoor activities for business, the world needs to be able to enjoy America’s crown jewels (national parks), and the parks are getting trashed as there’s no staff to protect them.

Columbia spent $80,000 to publish the ad in the Washington Post. Boyle says, they rarely dabble in politics, but at the point, they’ll keep watch and hope for the best.

What do you think of the ad?