      Weather Alert

Closures And Delays December 24th & 25th

Dec 24, 2019 @ 7:39am

PORTLAND, Ore–TriMet – Buses and MAX are on Sunday schedules tomorrow Portland Streetcar is also running on the Sunday schedule. Portland Aerial Tram – Closed on Christmas Day. C-Tran – Buses operate on Sunday schedule tomorrow. Portland parking meters are FREE Christmas day. Federal offices and courts – Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts Closed. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Clark county offices, city of Portland and Vancouver offices, Metro regional all Closed NO Mail Delivery Tomorrow and post offices will be closed. Some Post Office location may close early on Christmas Eve.  County libraries: All closed Dec. 25th some are closed Christmas Eve.

 

TAGS
Christmas Day Christmas Eve city county open.close transportatopn
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map