Closures And Delays December 24th & 25th
PORTLAND, Ore–TriMet – Buses and MAX are on Sunday schedules tomorrow Portland Streetcar is also running on the Sunday schedule. Portland Aerial Tram – Closed on Christmas Day. C-Tran – Buses operate on Sunday schedule tomorrow. Portland parking meters are FREE Christmas day. Federal offices and courts – Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts Closed. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Clark county offices, city of Portland and Vancouver offices, Metro regional all Closed NO Mail Delivery Tomorrow and post offices will be closed. Some Post Office location may close early on Christmas Eve. County libraries: All closed Dec. 25th some are closed Christmas Eve.